Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast. Contributed
Crime

Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Nov 2020 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

editors picks stand off tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Joe Biden’s close link to Ballina (well, kind of, sort of)

        Premium Content Joe Biden’s close link to Ballina (well, kind of, sort of)

        News The President-elect has a proud Irish heritage which also links in (loosely) with the home of the Big Prawn.

        Jail, huge fines: Push for harsher animal cruelty penalties

        Jail, huge fines: Push for harsher animal cruelty penalties

        News The RSPCA has welcomed the proposed changes, which would make NSW’s laws the...

        Sara Connor back on Byron school run after Bali jail hell

        Premium Content Sara Connor back on Byron school run after Bali jail hell

        News Sara Connor is starting to rebuild her life after being released from jail in Bali...

        5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

        Premium Content 5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

        News The National Broadband Network will be making the final switch in the new year.