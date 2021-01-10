‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

Emergency services were called to a serious crash at Byron Bay.

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a serious crash at Byron Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services ‒ including police, NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue ‒ were called to the scene on Ewingsdale Rd around 3pm.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said it was a serious single vehicle rollover.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the female patient (age unknown) on scene for non life threatening injuries,” he said.

“She transported by road ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.”

On the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page, passers-by urged others to take care when driving in the area.

“There was a car flipped ... it ended up in the paddock with people trapped,” Jacinta Buckley wrote.

“No idea how it happened, such a dramatic scene, but take care on Ewingsdale Rd.”