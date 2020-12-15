Dramatic horse rescue wakes up the NEIGHbourhood
A horse is lucky to have escaped without injury after falling into an underground water tank north of Sydney yesterday afternoon.
At 6.20pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a property in Wybong, after reports a horse had fallen into the tank and had become trapped.
A team comprising the NSW RFS, NSW SES and local police officers - along with the help of an excavator - worked for more than five hours to successfully free the animal to safety without injury.
The horse was treated at the scene by a local council vet and is believed to be without harm.
The animal is now in the care of the vet for ongoing assessment.
Originally published as Dramatic rescue for horse stuck in water tank