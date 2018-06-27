Moment teen escapes deadly plane crash

A TEENAGER managed to pull himself out of the burning wreckage of a plane crash that claimed the lives of both his parents.

Police said the light aircraft was on its way to a small airfield just outside Detroit, Michigan when it clipped trees and crashed into wasteland, The Sun reported.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman told WXYZ Detroit the pilot of the Cessna 210 had reported problems with its landing gear and fuel supply before the crash.

Footage showed the aircraft bursting into flames.

Remarkably, sometime later, Peyton Boaz, 17, was seen emerging from the wreckage.

His parents Greg, 54, and Julie, 48, from near Houston, Texas, were killed in the crash, according to the Houston Chronicle.

KTRK-TV Channel 13 reported Peyton was taken to a hospital in Motor City in a critical condition after receiving third-degree burns.

Cordell Owens has been was praised by law enforcement for helping Peyton escape the flaming wreckage.

Peyton Boaz managed to free himself from the wreckage and run away.

Mr Owens used an axe to break a hole in the plane, allowing the lad to slip out of the inferno.

He told WXYZ Detroit: "The plane crashed and we start running towards it and it was a small plane and the flames were out of control.

"It started burning and the gentleman in the plane started hollering and screaming, and that was when I went to work."

A bar founded by Greg Boaz posted a tribute to the couple on its Facebook page.

The Palapa Bar in Kemah, Texas, said: "It is with great sadness, and heavy hearts that we must announce that we have lost the founder of The Palapa Bar, Greg Boaz, and his wife, Julie.

"Details are minimal at best, but his son survived, and is in critical condition in Detroit.

"Thank you to everyone for your concern and condolences. Godspeed, Mr Greg and Ms Julie … you will be missed. Please continue to pray for, or send positive healing vibes to their families during this difficult time."

The FAA and the National Transport Safety Board are investigating the crash.

