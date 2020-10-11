Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Five paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Five paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

DRAMATIC: Man lost his life at local beach

Javier Encalada
11th Oct 2020 10:03 AM

A MAN lost his life at a local beach on Saturday morning after bystanders and emergency services tried to keep him alive.

NSW Ambulance and Richmond Police officers were called to Skennars Head after 8am due to a “concern for welfare” call.

Five paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene, where bystanders were trying to keep a man alive after he was taken out of the water unconscious.

NSW Police confirmed a man, believed to be in his 70s, died at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The man is believed to be a local resident, but he is yet to be formally identified.

ballina shire beaches drowning death nsw police skennars head
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 11th Oct 2020 11:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles has offered its customers some freebies after an IT glitch caused supermarkets across the country to be shut down on Friday afternoon.

        Hotel hit with $14K in fines

        Premium Content Hotel hit with $14K in fines

        News A NORTHERN Rivers venue received six infringement notices over alleged breaches of...

        7 lesser known spots to take tourists on the Nth Rivers

        Premium Content 7 lesser known spots to take tourists on the Nth Rivers

        Travel WITH many NSW residents effectively confined within the state, the Northern Rivers...

        These are the Top 50 homes in NSW (Part one)

        Premium Content These are the Top 50 homes in NSW (Part one)

        Home & Decorating Top 50 homes in NSW: Best houses from Bondi to Byron revealed Part 1