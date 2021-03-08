Dramatic early police call ends with man tasered on street

Police deployed a taser after being called to a residence in the Tweed on Friday morning.

An early morning call to NSW police from a Tweed resident ended up with a man tasered and taken to hospital on the weekend.

About 6.05am on Friday, March 6, officers were called to an address in Monastery Lane, Tweed Heads.

A female resident requested police presence after a male unknown to her was found yelling outside the home and attempting to enter the residence.

The 49-year-old male became agitated and started yelling out that he wished to self-harm. When police arrived at the address, the male aggressively threatened officers with raised fists. He also asked police to shoot him.

As the male moved towards an officer, police deployed the taser.

The man fell to the ground where he was handcuffed, preventing injuries to police or himself. After speaking with the male, officers called an ambulance and assisted in transporting him to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment regarding his mental health.