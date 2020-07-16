Menu
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
News

WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.

