Motor sport identity facing 109 charges

A drag racing identity has had a minor win in court but still faces 109 fraud and money laundering charges following a huge CCC operation.

A drag racing identity has had a minor win in court but still faces 109 fraud and money laundering charges following a huge CCC operation.

A magistrate has dismissed a money laundering charge against drag racing identity John Cannuli, but a court heard he still faces 109 other fraud and money laundering charges.

Cannuli, 45, his wife Kirsten Maree Tucker, 37, Ascot law firm director David Steven Sorban and Helensvale's Tony Cassaniti, 36, were charged a week ago as a result of the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Mercury last year.

It is alleged the 18-month investigation uncovered fraud against financial institutions and laundering of money from serious criminal offences.

Two Brisbane law firms and businesses and homes in Brisbane and the Gold Coast were raided as part of the investigation.

Cannuli, who is facing 103 fraud-related charges and six counts of money laundering, had one count of laundering dismissed today after the Director of Public Prosecutions failed to progress the matter.

Kirsten Tucker is also a drag racing identity. She and her husband face multiple fraud and money laundering charges.

Magistrate Simon Young said the court was "being treated with a casual disregard'' by the DPP.

He said it had failed to produce a brief and had not even bothered to contact police prosecutor Lauren Archer to explain the delay in producing evidence.

"It was set down for a committal mention and briefs were supposed to have been made available by January 15,'' Mr Young said.

"Normally if there is some delay there is an affidavit explaining it.

"Ms Archer says there was not even the courtesy of contact from the arresting officer.

"It's not in the interests of justice, procedural or otherwise, for this matter to proceed any further.

"This charge is suffering from a significant lack of prosecution.''

Brisbane Water Police rescue John Cannuli (in white towel) and another man after they were forced to jump off a burning motor cruiser in Moreton Bay in 2009.

Mr Young dismissed the charge, but Mitchell Cunningham, appearing on behalf of Cannuli, said it was a holding charge and there were 109 other fraud and money laundering charges pending.

"There's years of work in this,'' he said.

Cannuli was not required to appear for the brief hearing.

Tucker, of Helensvale, who also is well known in drag racing circles, is facing 76 fraud-related charges and two money laundering charges.

Tony Cassaniti, 36, of Helensvale, is facing 14 fraud-related charges, one count of money laundering and one count of perjury.



Originally published as Drag racing identity facing 109 charges