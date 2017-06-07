'Dr Superman' could save girl

Andrew and Paige Humphreys in a sunflower field outside Casino.

IMAGINE having to sell the family home so your 10-year-old daughter could have a life-saving operation.

It sounds like a movie, but this is real life for the Humphreys family of six.

Their Bora Ridge home is for sale because Paige needs $328,000 to have an operation by "Dr Superman" in the US.

"I would rather live in a caravan, or a tent, than die in a house," dad Andrew said.

Paige was born in Lismore Base Hospital in 2007 where she caught a staph infection in her umbilical cord.

It blocked blood flow to her liver and is slowly killing her, Mr Humphreys said.

"She was offered a 50% chance in Australia to restore blood flow to her liver that was damaged by the infection and, ultimately, save her life," he said.

Mr Humphreys has been promised a procedure by Dr Riccardo Superina, known as "Dr Superman", of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, which has a 90% success rate.

Mr Humphreys has begged the Federal Government to give Paige special consideration, and has even written to the Prime Minister himself.

"I got replies back from many ministers and departments, all referring me to each other," he said. "I just keep getting sent round and round in circles."

Mr Humphreys said the community's response to Paige's plight had been amazing, with incredible feats of fundraising.

"Paige is so sick, mostly at night, so we haven't had a chance to get out there," he said.

"If Paige catches something at crowded fundraiser events, she could die.

"But people are organising things off their own bat."

One of those people is Casino artist Max Powell, who painted Circle of Life for Paige.

With friends Lisa Wood, Josh Powell Fussell and others, they sat in the Casino CBD for four days and collected donations of $600 towards Paige's operation.

A couple near Bonalbo contributed $250.

Every person who donated went in the draw to win Circle of Life.