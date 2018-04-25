Double win for Byron

BYRON RUGBY: Sam Shiner on the break for the blue and whites.

THE boys in blue and white came into round three off the back of two wins against Lismore last week to face the Casino Bulls.

With 14 players out, a mammoth effort was required from the club to field two teams.

Club president Eddy Brown pulled on the boots and set the tone for a fiercely fought contest.

The reserve grade Sandcrabs won their match 29-14 before first grade took the field.

Starting well with some sharp hands and lightning fast clearouts, Byron Bay left their opposition gobsmacked.

Hamish Rowland got over in the corner for the Bay.

Dru Baggaley came on to the pitch ready to make an impact, dropping Casino front rowers faster than a schooner in a bushfire.

The Bay had a number of promising moments in the initial stages, with Casino's boot their saviour in the first half, punishing the Bay when the ball was turned over after 50 yards of work.

The penalty count blew out in favour of the Bulls, but the Bulls finished the match two men down.

As for the Bay, despite a number of forced errors and some tough decisions against them, they showed true grit and character to pull off the second leg of a double away win.

Final score: 25-19.

Byron now faces Bangalow in the Battle of Byron Shire on May 5 at 1pm at the Rec Grounds.