Doomsday preppers silent on missing boy and girl

An organisation linked to a woman and her doomsday author husband, found in Hawaii months after her two children mysteriously vanished, has tried to distance itself from the couple and the term "cult".

But video has recently resurfaced of the "media company" owners admitting they followed the prolific writer, Chad Daybell, when he moved from the state of Utah to Rexburg in Idaho.

His new wife Lori Vallow has "completely refused" to assist the months-long investigation into the disappearance of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 17, and adopted son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, according to the Rexburg Police Department.

Ms Vallow, 46, and Mr Daybell, 51, were located over the weekend on the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i, thousands of kilometres away from where the children were last seen in late September.

She has been ordered to "physically produce" them to authorities by January 30 (local time) and risks being subject to civil or criminal contempt of court if she fails to do so, police said.

Tylee and JJ were not with the couple and there is no evidence they were ever in Hawaii.

"Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been staying on Kaua'i for an unconfirmed period of time," the local police department said in a statement on Sunday night.

"There are no local charges or any current warrants of arrest."

A reporter from East Idaho News peppered the couple with questions but the only thing Ms Vallow uttered was "that's great" when she was told people were praying for her children.

Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell married weeks after his wife, mother-of-five Tammy Daybell, died in October.

Her death was initially thought to be natural but her remains have since been exhumed in Utah, where she was buried, Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said last month.

Subsequent investigations by the local sheriff's office determined Ms Daybell's death may be suspicious however the results from her autopsy are yet to be released.

Mr Daybell's friend, Julie Rowe, said he had previously had visions that Tammy would die.

"He was emotionally distraught, he was crying and he said that his angels had told him that he was going to lose Tammy," Ms Rowe told a local TV station in December.

Mr Daybell has penned a number of books on doomsday and apocalyptic scenarios and his autobiography, Living on the Edge of Heaven, details his two "near-death experiences".

He claims he crossed into another dimension while cliff-jumping as a teenager and was also hit by a monstrous wave in his early 20s that "caused his veil that separates mortal life from the spirit world to stay partially open, so he often feels as if he has a foot in both worlds".

Ms Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, also died last year. He was shot dead in July by her brother, Alex Cox, who had claimed he acted in self defence. Mr Cox died in December.

Divorce documents filed by Mr Vallow last February claimed that his wife believed she was a "translated being" and "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020".

The grandparents of the missing boy, Larry and Kay Woodcock, believe Mr Vallow was murdered and said Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had cult-like beliefs. They also said Mr Vallow was so worried that Lori would kill him during their divorce that he sought out a protection order.

In court filings unearthed by Fox 10 Phoenix, Mr Vallow's lawyer wrote that Lori Vallow was convinced she was eternally married to the Mormon prophet Moroni.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ryan, who was the father of Ms Vallow's missing teenager Tylee, had a heart attack and died in 2018, the Rexburg Standard Journal reported.

The Rexburg Police Department, in a statement last month, said: "We are aware that in the weeks after Tammy Daybell's death, Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell told witnesses that Lori's daughter had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue.

"Around that same time Chad told another witness that Lori had no minor children."

Mr Daybell has previously been a main speaker at a number of "Preparing A People" events run by Color My Media, a self-described small multimedia company owned by Nancy and Michael James.

Its website states it is "Helping to Prepare the People of this Earth for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ".

In a Color My Media video that has recently resurfaced online, filmed prior to a July 2017 conference featuring Mr Daybell, the Jameses admit they followed him from Utah to Rexburg.

"Chad's one of my favourite people," Mr James says, putting his arm around Mr Daybell.

But the Jameses have since issued a statement on "recent news events" involving the author.

"Like everyone, we are deeply disturbed over media reports involving Mr Daybell and his new wife Lori Vallow and her two missing children," the statement, plastered across their website since late December, reads.

The Jameses said Ms Vallow appeared on some podcasts submitted by "network partners" and Mr Daybell "was simply one of many speakers" at the Preparing A People series of lectures.

They also moved back to Utah last year for work, none of which was related to Mr Daybell, the couple said.

"Preparing A People is part of a media company that films speakers on a variety of topics not affiliated with any specific religion," the statement from Nancy and Michael James reads.

"It is not a 'group' and is not a 'cult' or something people join, but has educational lecture events that can be attended or watched on video.

"We also do not share any of Chad Daybell's or Lori Vallow's beliefs if they are contrary to Christian principles of honesty, integrity and truth, or if they do not align with the doctrines of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints."

A website disclaimer states the company does not represent any church, religion or their official doctrines "although many contributors are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints".

Nancy and Michael James have removed all media content featuring or containing references to Mr Daybell and Ms Vallow due to "concerning" media reports and ongoing investigations, including the shooting death of Charles Dallow and the "sudden death" of Tammy Daybell.

"We are co-operating with law enforcement, and ask anybody who has information that could assist investigators in Arizona or Idaho to please contact them," the couple said.

"We ask for prayers on behalf of the missing children JJ and Tylee, and ask that the truth of whatever happened will be brought to light soon."

