Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A plane that crashed and killed two men near in December reportedly trailed black sooty smoke and spluttered before crashing in a corn field.
A plane that crashed and killed two men near in December reportedly trailed black sooty smoke and spluttered before crashing in a corn field.
News

Doomed aircraft ‘spluttered’ after takeoff at Mareeba

by Pete Martinelli
11th Feb 2020 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the engines on a plane that crashed and killed two men near Mareeba last December reportedly trailed "black sooty smoke" and "spluttered" before the aircraft rolled and crashed in a cornfield.

Authors of an Australian Transport Safety Bureau preliminary report into the fatal plane crash near Mareeba Aerodrome examined witness accounts of the December 14 crash that killed Cooktown's William Scott-Bloxam, 73, and Geoff Burry, 63, of Stuart, but did not publish any findings to be detailed in an investigator's final report.

The crash site near Mareeba Airport. SOURCE: ATSB
The crash site near Mareeba Airport. SOURCE: ATSB

The two men were fatally injured when their Angel Aircraft Corporation Model 44 twin-engine light plane crashed near the Mareeba Aerodrome.

"Witnesses heard the aircraft during takeoff and reported that it sounded like one of the engines was misfiring," the report stated.

"An aircraft maintainer at the airport … reported seeing black sooty smoke trailing from the right engine."

Pilot William Scott-Bloxam and his wife Vera of Cape Air Transport Torres Strait.
Pilot William Scott-Bloxam and his wife Vera of Cape Air Transport Torres Strait.

The report said the aircraft, carrying a factory rebuilt right engine and a factory overhauled left engine, touched down before taking off again.

"Witnesses … heard one engine 'splutter'," the report stated.

"The aircraft was observed … in a right descending turn, before it suddenly rolled right.

"The right wing dropped to near vertical and the aircraft collided in a cornfield."

The ongoing investigation will cover recovered components, the aircraft's records, aircraft and site survey data, the pilot history, regulatory requirements and previous similar occurrences.

atsb geoff burry mareeba plane crash plane crash william scott-bloxam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sinkhole ‘an accident waiting to happen’

        premium_icon Sinkhole ‘an accident waiting to happen’

        News A landslide is a wake up call for all involved in preventing coastal erosion at Byron Bay.

        15yrs later, we’re still asking ‘what happened to Simone?’

        premium_icon 15yrs later, we’re still asking ‘what happened to Simone?’

        Crime No one has been charged over the German backpacker's death

        SLOW DOWN: Large potholes on our roads after heavy rain

        premium_icon SLOW DOWN: Large potholes on our roads after heavy rain

        News “THE overall condition of the road network ... has been severely impacted by this...

        Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        premium_icon Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        Business Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive after $15m in losses.