Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Senior firefighter Craig Smith has made a desperate plea to would-be firebugs ahead of dangerous conditions in the region today.
Senior firefighter Craig Smith has made a desperate plea to would-be firebugs ahead of dangerous conditions in the region today.
Environment

‘Don’t put lives at risk’: Fire plea after suspicious blazes

by Grace Mason
22nd Nov 2019 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR Far North firefighter has made a desperate plea to would-be firebugs to not put lives at risk in dangerous conditions after it emerged two blazes which threatened homes yesterday were likely deliberately lit.

Multiple residents living on the outskirts of Mareeba and nearby Biboohra were told to prepare to leave their homes late yesterday as firefighters struggled to control the fast-moving fires.

More than 50 firefighters, along with over 20 vehicles and two aircraft battled for hours to bring both under control with no reports of property lost.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Far North Supt Craig Smith said an investigation had begun and they had determined both were suspicious.

"It's very frustrating, (the offenders) have put people's lives at risk as well as firefighter's lives," he said.

"Conditions are dry, there's a lot of fuel.

"If people are caught lighting fires they will be prosecuted.

"Please do not even think of lighting a fire in that area. You're putting people's lives at risk and our firefighters."

Supt Smith said the Mareeba, Tablelands and Cook council shires remained at a very high fire alert level today.

He said they had sent resources to help with the blazes in southern parts of Queensland, but were adequately resourced if conditions worsen in the Far North.

More Stories

arson bushfires craig smith crime firefighting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        premium_icon Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        News Police are frustrated after a teenager was arrested during end of school celebrations.

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime The biggest case brought forward by the NSW Office of Fair Trading

        Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        premium_icon Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        Council News Water will not be available while the work takes place

        Lennox surfer invents new shark-proof wetsuit

        premium_icon Lennox surfer invents new shark-proof wetsuit

        News Fabric prevents bleeding, the main cause of death from shark bites