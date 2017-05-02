News

'Don't mess with our shark control program'

Greg Stolz, The Courier-Mail | 2nd May 2017 6:49 AM

THE State Government has joined surf lifesavers and surfers in warning against any move to interfere with Queensland's shark netting program, saying it would endanger lives and tourism.

A federal inquiry examining Australia's shark mitigation measures will hold a public hearing in Byron Bay today.

But in a submission to the Senate committee inquiry, the State Government says Queensland's shark control program is saving lives and protecting the tourism industry.

It echoed warnings from surf lifesaving and surfing chiefs about the risks of tampering with the program that "shark-proofs" 85 beaches between Cairns and the Gold Coast with nets and baited drumlines.

The Senate inquiry was launched late last year after the NSW Government overturned a ban on shark netting, following a spate of fatal attacks around Ballina and Byron Bay.

Topics:  byron bay gold coast queensland sharks sunshine coast

THE State Government has joined surf lifesavers and surfers in warning against any move to interfere with Queensland’s shark netting program.

