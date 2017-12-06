Menu
Login
News

Don't blow your chances

BLOW ME DOWN: BUDDI's Nicqui Yazdi, Matthew Evans from the Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass, Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Phil Preston from the STEER project and Jeremy Holmes from Elements.
BLOW ME DOWN: BUDDI's Nicqui Yazdi, Matthew Evans from the Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass, Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Phil Preston from the STEER project and Jeremy Holmes from Elements. Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith along with Elements of Byron, Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and the Sun Bistro dug deep last week to help BUDDI and STEER with the purchase of a breathalyser machine to help with Project Turn Around.

Project Turn Around will be at community events and festivals across the region over the next 12 months helping people change their behaviour around drinking and driving.

"When people can see their blood alcohol level they often decide they will not drive and instead make safer choices,” BUDDI's Nicqui Yazdi said.

"We ask them to turn around and wait or make alternative transport arrangements if they are over the limit.

"If they decide to wait, we can advise them to eat food, drink water and come back to and re-test before attempting to drive again.”

Ms Yazdi also announced that BUDDI and STEER had also just received a $9,997 grant from the Alcohol and Drug Foundation to further the project's reach and finance the purchase of a hand held breathalyser.

Ms Yazdi said the team were now looking to purchase a second large machine.

To offer support contact Nicqui Yazdi on 0402013177, buddiyouthteam@ yahoo.com.au or Phil Preston from the STEER Project on 414809330, phil@steerproject.org.au

Topics:  breath buddi falls festival byron bay nicqui yazdi project turn around splendour in the grass sreer project sun bistro

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: The one thing driving us crazy

EDITORIAL: The one thing driving us crazy

TIME to start wrapping up the year. You know the kind of thing- the biggest issues, the importantist people and Instagramiest trends, blah blah blah.

Turtles heading for home

FREEDOM: Thurston the Australian Green Sea Turtle is off home.

Rescued turtles to head back into the ocean

Big week, big waves and big wins

ADAPTABILITY: Dave Munk under the lip and on his way to a bronze inb the World Adaptive titles.

Big week of surfing results

Paid parking resistance

RALLYING POINT: Bangalow Chamber of Commerce President Jo Millar.

Bangalow fights to the last against paid parking

Local Partners