Menu
Login
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Glen Boss and Brutal take out the Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Horses

Seventh Doncaster for Boss simply Brutal

6th Apr 2019 6:10 PM

GUN three-year-old Brutal has given jockey Glen Boss his seventh Doncaster Mile win with a thoroughly dominant display on day one of The Championships.

Sent forward from a wide barrier, Brutal raced outside leader and edged clear to beat Dreamforce and courageous topweight Hartnell in the $3 million race at Randwick.

"When you've got the vehicle underneath you that can just do what they do - that was the easiest Doncaster I have ever won. That was painless," the 49-year-old Boss said.

"He was spectacular. It wasn't that simple but, well, they've got a very good horse here. That's the softest victory I have ever had in the Doncaster."

The O'Reilly colt provided his legendary sire O'Reilly with his second Doncaster winner.

FormGuide

More Stories

brutal doncaster mile dreamforce glen boss hartnell royal randwick
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    Surfing fraternity gathers to thank rescue service

    News BYRON Boardriders bid sad farewell to a mate and celebrate the good work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

    Council meeting all expectations

    Council meeting all expectations

    News Separate planning meetings for Byron council

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    Artists exhibit to fight for the bight

    News Opposition grows to oil drilling in the Bight

    Mixed results for Byron

    Mixed results for Byron

    News Byron Bay Football Club wrap up first round for 2019.