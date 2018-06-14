Menu
Login
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Picture: AP
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Picture: AP
Politics

Trump’s aide Sarah Sanders ‘to leave White House’

by Staff writers
14th Jun 2018 10:42 AM

SHE has been one of US President Donald Trump's closest, most prominent aides - and recently had a starring role in peace talks with North Korea.

But reports from the US now say that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to leave the White House.

CBS News reports that Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah are both going to leave the Trump Administration.

According to "sources inside the White House and close to the administration," CBS reported that Mrs Sanders "has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year."

The network said Mr Shah also is considering an exit, but details of when he may leave are not confirmed.

More to come.

Related Items

Show More
donald trump politics sarah sanders usa white house press secretary

Top Stories

    Digging up our future stars

    Digging up our future stars

    News Mullum Un-earthed will see seven local high bands go head to head from 5pm on Friday night at Mullum High Hall.

    New stars shine at BK Classic

    New stars shine at BK Classic

    News Double surf celebration for Lennox teenager

    EDITORIAL: Get on board for re-brand in a can

    EDITORIAL: Get on board for re-brand in a can

    News Awesome-ness in a can is what we are about

    Local Partners