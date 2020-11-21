Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Donald Trump’s son catches COVID-19

by Frank Chung
21st Nov 2020 10:21 AM

 

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President's oldest son tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", a spokesman told CBS News.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old had until now managed to escape infection, even after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle caught the virus in July and his father in October.

It comes just after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Donald Trump's son catches COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump jr editors picks usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        Premium Content Riot squad on call as schoolies descend on Byron Bay

        News Tweed-Byron Police won’t tolerate any public health order breaches at schoolies.

        Covid breach fears as Qld schoolies hit Byron

        Premium Content Covid breach fears as Qld schoolies hit Byron

        News Official Schoolies celebrations may have been scrapped

        North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        Premium Content North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        News Lennox Head-based MLC gives emotional speech in parliament and gets demoted for her...

        How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        News QLD shut its border to areas of the Northern Rivers for months