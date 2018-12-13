Donald Trump: ‘People would revolt’

US President Donald Trump has said that “people would revolt” if he was impeached. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

US President Donald Trump has declared that "people would revolt" if he were impeached, while blaming his legal troubles on his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mr Trump said during an interview with Reuters that the prospect of impeachment is unlikely because he believes he's doing a great job as president, reports the New York Post.

"It's hard to impeach somebody who hasn't done anything wrong and who's created the greatest economy in the history of our country," Mr Trump said during the Oval Office interview.

"I'm not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened," he added about the possibility of impeachment.

The president also insisted that payments made ahead of the 2016 election by Mr Cohen to two women did not violate campaign finance laws.

"Number one, it wasn't a campaign contribution," Mr Trump said.

"If it were, it's only civil, and even if it's only civil, there was no violation based on what we did. OK?"

Mr Trump has been cited in court documents as directing the payments made by Mr Cohen to the women in order to silence them.

The payments have been deemed campaign contributions by the court due to the timing and nature of the agreements.

In addition, Mr Trump dismissed other legal actions taken against members of his 2016 campaign for meeting or having business deals with Russia.

"The stuff you're talking about is peanut stuff," Mr Trump told Reuters before bringing up his Democratic opponent.

"Hillary Clinton - her husband got money, she got money, she paid money, why doesn't somebody talk about that?"

