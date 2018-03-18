Menu
Login
News

Donald Trump pursues porn star Stormy Daniels for $26m

Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo uploaded to her Myspace.com account. Picture: MySpace
Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 photo uploaded to her Myspace.com account. Picture: MySpace
by New York Post

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is reportedly seeking $US20 million ($26 million) in damages from Stormy Daniels, claiming through his lawyer that the porn actress violated a nondisclosure agreement by speaking publicly about her alleged affair with the president.

Mr Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen also wants the ongoing dispute with Ms Daniels to take place in private arbitration - as Ms Daniels has been litigating the matter publicly, according to The Washington Post.

US President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels. Picture: AFP
US President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels. Picture: AFP

The New York Post reports that filings show Mr Trump has also added lawyer Charles Harder, who is infamous for representing Hulk Hogan in a case that resulted in the bankruptcy of Gawker.

Hogan was awarded $US140 million ($180 million) before Gawker and the wrestler settled for $US31 million ($40 million).

Lawyer Charles Harder represented Hulk Hogan. Picture: Supplied
Lawyer Charles Harder represented Hulk Hogan. Picture: Supplied

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Ms Daniels, claimed that the legal manoeuvre was a "bullying tactic" aimed at "hiding the truth from the public."

Ms Daniels has said in court papers that she slept with Mr Trump and signed an agreement just days before the 2016 election to stay silent about the affair in exchange for $US130,000 ($168,000).

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Picture: AFP
Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Picture: AFP

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission

 

 

Michael Avenatti who is the lawyer for Stormy Daniels. Picture: Supplied
Michael Avenatti who is the lawyer for Stormy Daniels. Picture: Supplied

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  donald trump porn star stormy daniels

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners