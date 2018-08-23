Menu
US President Donald Trump in Charleston, West Virginia. Picture: Mandel Ngan/AFP
Politics

Trump to ‘study’ SA farm seizures

by Frank Chung
23rd Aug 2018 1:39 PM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has ordered his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study" the South African government's land seizures from white farmers.

"I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers," Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

He was reacting to a segment on Fox News reporting on moves by South Africa's government to begin the process of unilaterally seizing farms after negotiations with the owners to buy the properties stalled.

"South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers," Mr Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

More to come.

donald trump international news mike pompeo south africa study white farms

