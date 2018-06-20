Menu
Trump forced One Direction out of hotel
Celebrity

20th Jun 2018 8:57 AM

NIALL Horan has revealed how Donald Trump spat the dummy when One Direction refused to have a photo with his lawyer's daughter.

Horan was a guest on James Corden's talk show and the host asked him about the band's beef with Trump.

"Is this true, didn't he once kick One Direction out of a hotel in New York?"

Horan explained the band was staying at one of Trump's hotels near Central Park ahead of their concert at Madison Square Garden a few years ago.

"We basically said we were doing no meet and greets and stuff because it was such a big show, the biggest show of our career," Horan said.

"So he [Trump] said, 'could you take a photo with my lawyer's daughter?'"

Horan said he and his band mates denied the request and explained that they were on "lockdown" ahead of the concert, but Trump was not impressed.

"So he said, 'you're not allowed to use the garage door [at the hotel] anymore. You're going to have to stand on the front steps and take photos and basically promote the hotel'.

"We just left," Horan said.

Corden mocked Trump after Horan's story and said, "I'm starting to think he's a bad guy".

One Direction in 2012: Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.
