Menu
Login
At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as
At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as "fantastic".
Politics

Donald Trump flags visit to Australia

by Paul Osborne
28th Aug 2019 3:11 PM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says he will be visiting Australia "at some point" and has hailed Scott Morrison as "fantastic".

The two leaders met on the sides of the G7 meeting in Biarritz and Mr Morrison will visit the White House next month.

Asked at a media conference at the end of the summit about rumours of a possible visit to Australia, Mr Trump said: "At some point, I will. Yeah."

It has been rumoured Mr Trump will attend the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December.

Mr Morrison confirmed in June he planned to invite Mr Trump to attend the golf event, saying there was a "reasonable chance" he would attend.

At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as "fantastic".

"In fact, we're honouring him and Australia at the White House in a very short period of time."

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania will host Mr Morrison and wife Jenny for a state dinner on September 20 - only the second such event since he became president.

The last US leader to visit Australia was Barack Obama in November 2014 for the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Only five US presidents have ever visited Australia, starting with Lyndon Johnson in October 1966.

More Stories

australia donald trump scott morrison seniors-news

Top Stories

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    News BOARDRIDERS' grommet gets valuable competition experience at Indigenous invitational.

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    News HARRY Potter fun comes to Coorabell Public School this Sunday.

    Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

    Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

    News Success of Matildas inspires Northern Rivers girls.

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    News Spectacular gala opening night also celebrates town's jubilee