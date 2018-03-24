Menu
Login
Whats On

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.
Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher. Bleddyn Butcher
Javier Encalada
by

AUSTRALIAN musician Don Walker has released his entire solo catalogue on vinyl, and is also travelling with his band in the Blacktop Tour 2018.

Blacktop is the name of the vinyl box set now out for sale.

Donald Hugh 'Don' Walker is an Australian musician, songwriter and author known for writing many of Cold Chisel's hits.

He played piano and keyboard with the band from 1973 to 1983, when they disbanded.

He has since continued to record and tour, both solo and with Tex, Don and Charlie, and worked as a songwriter for others.

His solo albums are We're All Gonna Die (1994), Cutting Back (2006), and Hully Gully (2013).

Walker published his first book, Shots, in 2009.

It was an autobiographical collection of smaller pieces, rarely more than a few pages in length.

The subject matter was mostly recollections of rural Australia or life with Cold Chisel before they became widely famous.

In 2012 he was inducted into the Australian Songwriter's Hall of Fame.

Last year, Walker released You Don't Know Lonely, the third studio album by Australian rock band Tex, Don and Charlie.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

SHOW TIME: Sticky Fingers always promises an entertaining show. Photo contributed.

The band has been in an 'indefinite hiatus' since February 2017

Local Partners