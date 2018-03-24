Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

AUSTRALIAN musician Don Walker has released his entire solo catalogue on vinyl, and is also travelling with his band in the Blacktop Tour 2018.

Blacktop is the name of the vinyl box set now out for sale.

Donald Hugh 'Don' Walker is an Australian musician, songwriter and author known for writing many of Cold Chisel's hits.

He played piano and keyboard with the band from 1973 to 1983, when they disbanded.

He has since continued to record and tour, both solo and with Tex, Don and Charlie, and worked as a songwriter for others.

His solo albums are We're All Gonna Die (1994), Cutting Back (2006), and Hully Gully (2013).

Walker published his first book, Shots, in 2009.

It was an autobiographical collection of smaller pieces, rarely more than a few pages in length.

The subject matter was mostly recollections of rural Australia or life with Cold Chisel before they became widely famous.

In 2012 he was inducted into the Australian Songwriter's Hall of Fame.

Last year, Walker released You Don't Know Lonely, the third studio album by Australian rock band Tex, Don and Charlie.