Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

by Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Dec 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has become trapped in a popular Labrador swimming hole this afternoon.

It's believed the animal became caught in the beachside enclosure when the tide went out, with footage showing nearby swimmers watching in awe.

Members of Sea World's marine sciences team visited the area after receiving calls around midday.

The park's Head of Marine Sciences Wayne Phillips said the dolphin was calm.

A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News
A dolphin has been found trapped in a beach enclosure in Labrador. Photo: Nine News

"He's come in on the high tide and got stuck on the low tide," he said.

"There also may have been some human activity that deterred the animal from going back out.

"He was quite calm, his respiration was fine, and he was very comfortable around people so we didn't feel there was a need intervene at that point.

"It's our first report of it but speaking to locals the dolphins are in there often. This one must have just been having a good feed and stayed a bit longer than he should have."

The Sea World team will check on the dolphin at high tide and again tomorrow morning if it hasn't left the area.

dolphin gold coast sea world

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New film tells Suzi Q’s story

        premium_icon New film tells Suzi Q’s story

        News Suzi Quatro is ready to re-claim her crown in the new documentary Suzi Q – the definitive, unexpurgated story of the girl from Detroit City who...

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        premium_icon New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        News A piece of Italy and Melbourne at a North Coast beachside village

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News The much-loved 25-year-old was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore