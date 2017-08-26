Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

NORTHERN Rivers musicians only have a couple of weeks left to enter the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards.
The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) is seeking independent music now with the deadline for 2017 entries looming.
The deadline to enter closes on September 8 at 9pm.
The event is open to anyone from the (02) 66 telephone area code, including the Lower Tweed to Bellingen.
The instructions on how to upload songs are avalble at the NCEIA's website, but categories such as Album of the Year, Production and Music Video require hard copies also being submitted.
Along with the songs, artists wil need to submit a short bio, a high resolution photo and access to any links to the act's work, such as websites, and social media links.
The NCEIA's vice president, Mariska Pinkerton, said that even though there is a strong and vibrant Heavy and Hard music community in this area, this category is often under represented.
"It is the same categories such as Jazz, Soul / Gospel, Electronic and Urban /Hip-Hop/Funk."
"If a category doesn't receive enough entries, it is removed from the awards process, which is a shame to see any music under represented.
"Don't leave applications until the last moment, give yourself time to go through the process and read the categories carefully before entering."
Ms Pinkerton said tickets are on sale now from the Ballina RSL Club's website.
"If you sign up as a member, you get your tickets at a discounted price," she said.
Members will be emailed their discount details next month, after the entries are closed.
The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium.
Visit http://nceia.org.au/for more info or to entering songs.
This year's categories
1. Music for Children
2. Instrumental
3. Soul / Gospel (includes devotional non-Christian)
4. Urban / Hip-Hop / Funk
5. Heavy & Hard
6. Protest and/or Environmental
7. Jazz
8. Electronic
9. Adult Contemporary
10. Youth (up to the age of 19)
11. Music video
12. Alternative / Indie
13. Blues
14. Folk
15. Rock
16. Pop
17. Country
18. Production
19. World / Reggae
20. Promotional Package
21. Song Writer of the Year
22. Female Vocal
23. Male Vocal
24. Song of the Year
25. Album of the Year
