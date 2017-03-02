News

Dogs paw over a menu made for them

Alina Rylko
| 2nd Mar 2017 5:30 AM
The Italian Diner, Bangalow, offers a menu for dogs.
The Italian Diner, Bangalow, offers a menu for dogs.

PIG'S ear, pig's snout, and kangaroo tail are just some of the delicious doggy treats on the menu at a Bangalow café, catering for canines.

'Menu di cane' is offered alongside traditional Italian meals at The Italian Diner on Byron St, owned by former Big Brother contestant Pete Timbs.

"The restaurant is located on the corner and spills out onto the footpath, so dog owners were already bringing in their pets," Mr Timbs said.

"A lot of people were feeding their dogs off their plate, which didn't bother me in the slightest, but dogs don't like to eat pizza.

"So instead of eating carbonara, and all that pasta and all the fattiness, we decided to give them proper dog food."

Mr Timbs said diners have been "loving" the menu.

 

The Italian Diner, Bangalow, offers a menu for dogs.
The Italian Diner, Bangalow, offers a menu for dogs. Alina Rylko

"Pet people are freaks, some of them treat their pets better than their kids or they are their kids," he said.

"We got a couple in today who came in with their Pomeranians in strollers and fed them in their strollers.

"We love having kids here and we love having dogs here.

"They're not inside, they're outside in the terrace, they don't step a paw inside."

If your canine deserves the whole hog, the Kangaroo tail for $10 is at the high end.

"Kangaroo tail is massive, it's for the Alsatian, and everything is individually sealed.

"We cater for small, medium and large dogs.

 

Matilda Timbs, 9, enjoying posing with her pooch at The Italian Diner, Bangalow, which offers a menu for dogs. Dogs eat on the pavement only.
Matilda Timbs, 9, enjoying posing with her pooch at The Italian Diner, Bangalow, which offers a menu for dogs. Dogs eat on the pavement only. Alina Rylko

"There's also lamb shanks."

Mr Timbs said his canine menu was mild compared to Melbourne and Sydney offerings, but he still catered to interesting demands.

"There's a lot of pampered dogs out there who won't drink tap water, it has to be cold and sparkling," he said.

"We haven't had doggy chinos yet. And when they ask for soy, then they're in trouble."

Items start at $4, with lamb shank bones $8, and chicken breast fillets $4; with all the doggy meals served outside of the venue, with a bowl of water.

The Italian Diner: 37-39 Byron St, Bangalow. Phone: 6687 2247.

Did we miss another doggy diner, or another interesting place to eat? We'd love to hear from you.

Email: alina.rylko@nothernstar.com.au.

 

The Italian Diner, Bangalow, offers a menu for dogs.
The Italian Diner, Bangalow, offers a menu for dogs. Alina Rylko
Topics:  big brother dog friendly cafe northern rivers lifestyle pete timbs the italian diner

