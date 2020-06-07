Little doggos find new home after hero owner’s tragic death

Two dogs belonging to a man who drowned in an effort to save one of them from drowning have found a new home — and will now be together forever.

Bob and Markie are like "Red Bull-fuelled teenagers," according to their new owners Anthony and Donella Cox.

The little rescue dogs have settled into their new life with their adopted family at Valley View after losing their initial owner in a tragic accident at Port Adelaide in April.

Their owner drowned in the Port River on April 18, reportedly while trying to rescue one of his dogs.

The 53-year-old Port Adelaide man was pulled unconscious from the water but died on a pontoon at the water's edge, just off McLaren Parade.

Bob, 2, and Markie, 4, were taken in by the Animal Welfare League but it wasn't long until they found their new forever home.

"When we met them the kind of told us that they're coming home with us," Mrs Cox, 50, said.

"They were quite happy to come and play - They weren't stand-offish.

"They were like 'You're ours. We're going home with you'."

The canines moved in with the Cox's on May 5 and have quickly made themselves at home.

"(They're) our Red Bull-fuelled teenagers - that's what they're like sometimes, like giving teenagers a six-pack of Red Bulls each," Mrs Cox said.

AWL chief executive officer Dr Julie Bellamy said the animal shelter knew it had to help Bob and Markie after they lost their owner.

Anthony and Donella Cox have rescued Bob and Markie from the Animal Welfare League. Picture: Kelly Barnes

"It was a heartbreaking situation, and we knew it was up to us to help Bob and Markie heal and to give them a second chance at finding a family," she said.

"The two dogs have a close bond, and after the ordeal of losing their owner, we knew it was vital to keep them together and to find a perfect home that would suit their needs."

Dr Bellamy said Bob and Markie's story showed "why we need to be here for pets with nowhere else to turn".

"It's only thanks to our generous supporters that we could look after and rehome Bob and Markie," she said.

"We receive no government funding, and it's been a tough few months for everyone, we need donations from our community now more than ever."

To donate to the AWL, visit awl.org.au or call 8348 1300.

