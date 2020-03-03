Menu
Anthony Hess leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday, February 28.
Dog trainer told man trap case must go on

Ross Irby
ross.irby@qt.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:04 AM
DISQUALIFIED greyhound trainer Anthony Hess walked into court 40 minutes late without a lawyer and unprepared to proceed in a defended criminal hearing.

Police allege Hess set man traps at his home, but the case could not proceed as intended last Friday and was adjourned to allow the defendant to seek legal representation to defend the charges.

Anthony Charles Hess, 45, from Camira, is charged with not having the authority to possess explosives; setting mantraps between August 16, 2018 and March 21, 2019; stealing at Booval on January 1, 2019; unlawful dealing with an explosive or noxious substances; possession of dangerous drugs; receiving tainted property; driving when an illicit drug was in his system; and breach of bail conditions.

Hess told a magistrate during a mention of his case in August last year that his lawyer had withdrawn and he would be seeking legal advice.

On Friday when he arrived for the hearing of the contested charges, police prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull had five witnesses waiting to give evidence, including a bomb expert and a Department of Mines representative.

When Magistrate Kurt Fowler asked Hess whether he had the full brief of evidence, he said he left it at home, or a copy may be with his former lawyer.

Sgt Turnbull said a more serious charge, being prosecuted by the Crown, was to go before Ipswich District Court.

He said the charge of setting mantraps carried a seven year maximum jail term.

Sgt Turnbull said that while police would like to run its case that day he acknowledged that Hess had no legal representation, no brief of evidence with him, which "frustrates the prosecution to no end".

Sgt Turnbull said this should be "absolutely the last adjournment".

"I understand he hasn't sought legal aid. I'm of the view that this matter could be legally resolved if he is properly legally instructed," Sgt Turnbull said.

Mr Fowler adjourned the hearing to July 22, with an update hearing set for April 15.

"It will be highly unlikely the matter will be adjourned again," he warned Hess.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) last year found Hess guilty of six prohibited substances breaches and disqualified him for six years. The breaches related to two greyhounds he trained with prohibited substances in their systems.

