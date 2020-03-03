Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of allowing his dog to harm another man remains in custody.
A man accused of allowing his dog to harm another man remains in custody.
News

Dog owner accused of encouraging violent attack

Liana Turner
3rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man charged with ordering his dog to attack another man remains in custody.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, remains in custody on charges relating to the alleged incident on Sunday, February 23.

He has pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacks another person.

In relation to those charges, police will allege Mr Ruthenberg gave his dog verbal orders to attack another man on Jonson St in Byron Bay about 1.45am on February 23.

Police will allege his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsy, bit the man on the calf, drawing blood.

He has meanwhile pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days after the alleged incident.

The case went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday and was adjourned to March 30.

Mr Ruthenberg is expected to appear before court by video link on that date.

byron bay crime byron bay local court dog attack northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What council will do with funds from lighthouse sculpture

        premium_icon What council will do with funds from lighthouse sculpture

        News THE decommissioned work led to $26,948 leftover after recovered birds were sold.

        A summer of ‘two halves’

        premium_icon A summer of ‘two halves’

        News THE BOM takes a look back at the tumultuous summer that saw both floods and...

        Lennox author wins international award

        premium_icon Lennox author wins international award

        News LENNOX Head author Steve Tighe has claimed top prize in a prestigious internation...

        Disguised graffiti accused receiving mental health treatment

        premium_icon Disguised graffiti accused receiving mental health treatment

        News He’s alleged to have vandalised a roadway before being found nude by police.