Dog owner accused of encouraging violent attack

A BYRON Bay man charged with ordering his dog to attack another man remains in custody.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, remains in custody on charges relating to the alleged incident on Sunday, February 23.

He has pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacks another person.

In relation to those charges, police will allege Mr Ruthenberg gave his dog verbal orders to attack another man on Jonson St in Byron Bay about 1.45am on February 23.

Police will allege his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsy, bit the man on the calf, drawing blood.

He has meanwhile pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days after the alleged incident.

The case went briefly before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday and was adjourned to March 30.

Mr Ruthenberg is expected to appear before court by video link on that date.