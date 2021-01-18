Dog, driver missing after house crash

Menu
Pet dog and driver flee after car ends up in lounge room
by Jack Paynter
18th Jan 2021 8:14 AM

A Melbourne family and police are desperately searching for their pet dog after it ran away when an out-of-control car crashed into their loungeroom.

The driver of the white Audi is also missing after he freed himself from the wreckage and fled the scene on foot following the crash overnight.

Police said the Audi was travelling along Tucker Road in Bentleigh when it crossed onto the wrong side of the road about 2am on Monday.

The out-of-control car then crashed through a fence and into the front of the house.

When the sleeping family came downstairs to investigate what had happened, they found the car covered in bricks in their loungeroom but their one-year-old pet Italian greyhound named Vic was missing, a statement from NSW Police said.

Officers searched the local area but the runaway pooch and driver are yet to be found.

Police have released a photo of Vic in the hope that someone will recognise the beloved pet and help return the dog safely to worried family.

Anyone who sees Vic has been urged to contact Bayside Police Station on 8530 5100.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the identity or location of the driver has also been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

