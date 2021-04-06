Doctors baffled by zombie-like symptoms

A man suffering from a mystery illness had a number of unusual symptoms including sticking his arms out and lurching around aimlessly.

At 35, Sean was admitted to an emergency room in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada after suffering from strange spells, the New York Times reported.

Sean's eyes would glaze over as he became confused before sticking his arms out in front of his body and thrusting his body forward.

Doctors concern was heightened as his sister Andrea had died just two months earlier after suffering a similar illness for just 12 days.

Andrea had attended a hospital but never received a diagnosis, and her death had remained a mystery.

Sean underwent some tests, but after nothing remarkable was detected, he was sent home - where his symptoms re-emerged after a few hours.

He was given an MRI, a spinal tap, and multiple blood tests with no indication as to why he'd have bouts of paranoia and confusion.

"He would try to leave the unit. He wouldn't answer questions; he didn't even seem to hear them. He looked afraid. And then it would be over," the Times explained.

Sean was placed in a psychiatric ward when doctor's couldn't find a physical cause for the fits.

Doctors began to theorise Sean had been traumatised by the death of his sister Andrea, and his symptoms could be conversion disorder, a psychological issue.

After being placed in a psychiatric unit, his observing psychiatrist, Dr Kenneth Zimmer, could only observe how normal Sean was between episodes.

He decided to review the tests run on Sean so far - a raft had come back with unremarkable results. There had been an MRI that was hard to decipher because Sean had moved while being scanned, and a similar EEG had also been interrupted.

But Dr Zimmer remained concerned, because of Sean's sister's unexplained death.

When they reached out to the hospital where Andrea had died, they found an autopsy had found her cause of death to be swelling of her brain. But no cause for the swelling had been found.

Dr Zimmer determined his problems were not psychological and sent him back to neurological experts.

Under further EEG imaging, more abnormalities in Sean's brain began to emerge.

EEG scans eventually showed abnormalities in Sean's brain.

The doctors assigned to Sean's case set themselves a timer; they felt if his sister had died after 12 days, he also had little time left if they couldn't find a diagnosis

Someone on the diagnostic team suggested Sean may have a metabolic disease - a disorder that interrupts how humans process food into energy.

Sean finds cause of zombie-like symptoms

On day 11, as his doctors were becoming increasingly anxious, Sean received an answer to why he was having bizarre symptoms.

He has a rare form of an already rare disease called maple syrup urine disease (MSUD).

People with the disease suffer from a disorder when they break down amino acids - which are in proteins.

The result is that protein components end up floating around the body and can do damage. If MSUD continues untreated, the brain can swell to the point of death.

The name comes from the smell of maple syrup that develops in some people's urine and sweat during protein overloads.

The disease is often diagnosed in infants, when their parents notice the smell of their urine.

Sean did not experience this symptom.

Subsequent tests on Sean's sister Andrea showed she had also suffered from the same disease.

Sean, two years on, maintains his health by eating a low-protein diet.

Originally published as Doctors baffled by zombie-like symptoms