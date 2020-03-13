Dob in a grub: calls to help stamp out illegal dumping

NE Waste and Byron Shire Council have called for residents to help stamp out illegal dumping in the shire.

IF you’re upset by the blight illegal dumping is having on your community, you can help to stop it.

“If rubbish such as household furniture, tyres and building materials dumped on kerbsides or in the bush in your area makes you see red, remember – you can help stop it,” NE Waste said in a statement.

“Illegal dumping is a bad look, is very costly to clean up and can be a serious hazard to both the environment and human health.

“Help stop illegal dumping by using www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au a statewide initiative that enables the public to report illegal dumping incidents.”

You can use your phone or computer to report dumping through a few easy steps.

Reports are automatically sent to the council and can be investigated and cleaned up.

Those caught illegally dumping waste can face fines starting at $4000.

For those illegally transporting or dumping asbestos, fines are $15,000 and up.

To report illegal dumping visit www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or contact Byron Shire Council on 02 6626 7000.

To find out more about the responsible dispose of waste and how to stop illegal dumping visit www.illegaldumping.com.au.