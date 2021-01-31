Do you want to run a surf school in the Ballina Shire?

Ballina Shire Council is calling for tenders for surf school operators.

Ballina Shire Council is calling for tenders for surf school operators.

Despite some concerns from current operators, Ballina Shire Council is seeking tenders for surf school licences, elite surf coaching licences and stand up paddle board coaching licences.

The licences would be valid for a three-year period.

In October last year, councillors debated the issue of whether to call for tenders or extend licences to existing operators.

At the time, Sean Riley, co-owner of Soul Surf School Byron Bay, told the councillors that tenders were "extremely costly to our businesses and council".

It was decided at that meeting that licensing fees for surf schools will remain the same ($6500) for 2021 and 2022, with a 3 per cent increase in 2023 to $6695.

Elite surf coaching fees and stand up paddle board coaching fees will remain at $2166, except in 2023 when they will be $2230.

Ballina is planning to offer five surf school licences, allowing one instructor per eight clients, with a maximum of 20 people and a maximum of two sessions per day.

There will be six elite surf coaching licences with one instructor per seven clients.

Three licences will be offered for stand up paddle board coaches, able to teach eight clients at the time.

A copy of the Request for Tender document RFT1395 is located on the council's website.

The closing date for tenders is 2pm on Wednesday, February 24.

For any enquiries, email openspaces@ballina.nsw.gov.au.