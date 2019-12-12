Do you need company this Christmas?

ALONE ON CHRISTMAS?: Come along and enjoy a festive feast at The Winsome, hosted by Lismore Soup Kitchen this Christmas Day.

THERE is no place in Lismore quite like the Winsome on Christmas Day.

The Winsome’s Lismore Soup Kitchen is once again holding their free annual festive Christmas Day lunch, an activity it has hosted for nearly 30 years.

With tables and chairs spilling out onto the footpath and carols floating through the doors, it’s always a joyful occasion.

Lismore Soup Kitchen president Mieke Bell said for this year’s lunch they are hoping to see more than 150 people come and enjoy the Winsome's hospitality.

“We will be catering for 200 people, as each year we prepare not knowing how many will come on the day,” she said.

“The beauty of the kinds of food we serve is even if it does not all get eaten on Christmas Day, we can use it for leftovers the next day.”

Mrs Bell said the lunch served will be “traditional fare”, including roast chickens, potato bake, salads and coleslaws, fresh fruit such as mangoes, and plum pudding with custard and ice cream for dessert.

Unlike the usual day-to-day running of the Lismore Soup Kitchen, their Christmas lunch is served to patrons at the table.

“Usually you queue up for lunch, but we want to make Christmas just that little bit more special, so we have cooks and waiters who bring the food to you and then clean up and take it away,” she said.

“It’s just a little touch but we like to think it makes a difference.”

While the soup kitchen often provides meals for Lismore’s homeless or those who are struggling, Mrs Bell said anyone was welcome to attend the luncheon.

“Anybody who finds themselves on their own on Christmas can come along,” she said.

“We want to extend a very warm welcome to come along and enjoy a lovely lunch.”

The Winsome will be open from 9am, with drinks and nibbles available before lunch, and the Healing Voices Choir will also perform carols.

“People can come and enjoy the really lovely atmosphere, and we have some presents to give out on the day,” she said.

Mrs Bell said the presents are made possible entirely from donations from the community.

She said is “thrilled” to see so many community members signing up to volunteer on Christmas Day.

“Usually we would be hoping for volunteers, but this year we have seen people registering to be volunteers since October,” she said.

“It’s just wonderful.”

The Winsome will open from 9am on Christmas Day, December 25.