Do you know this man? Police call for help after theft

Police are seeking help in identifying this man, who they believe can assist with their inquiries after an alleged theft in Byron Bay.

TWEED Byron Police District officers have appealed for public assistance after a theft in Byron Bay.

In a post to social media, police said they were investigating a stealing incident that took place between Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5.

The alleged theft targeted a commercial business in Byron Bay, they said.

"Police are appealing to members of the community to assist in identifying the offender," the post said.

They have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Byron Bay Police Station on 02 6685 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote Police Event number E75952375.