Menu
Login
News

Mystery of ‘alien’ skeleton solved

by Ellie Cambridge

A TINY 15 centimetre skeleton thought to be that of an alien has long baffled scientists - but now its mysterious origins have been uncovered.

The unusual looking mummy left scientists scratching their heads for years, as they studied its cone-shaped skull and noted it only had ten ribs.

But after claims it must have belonged to an alien creature, DNA tests have shown it is in fact human.

It is the remains of a little girl who had dwarfism - the skeleton was found in 2003 in Atacama, Chile, and was nicknamed "Ata".

It was discovered in a leather pouch in an old abandoned church, before a Spanish collector got hold of the remains.

They began to speculate it was an alien life form, due the unusual appearance of its bones.

Finally, after five years of careful analysis, scientists have worked out why the skeleton had several mutations.

Tests at Stanford University, San Francisco and the University of California found the baby died 40 years ago.

She had several genetic conditions which stunted her growth, linked to dwarfism and other bone disorders.

The skeleton is thought to be that of a premature baby, or one who died just after birth.

Garry Nolan, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine, believes the research on Ata may one day benefit patients.

The notion that it was an extraterrestrial was long ago debunked, but researchers said on March 22, 2018, they have gleaned new insights from a full genetic analysis which showed the skeleton, nicknamed
The notion that it was an extraterrestrial was long ago debunked, but researchers said on March 22, 2018, they have gleaned new insights from a full genetic analysis which showed the skeleton, nicknamed "Ata," belonged to an infant girl with a handful of rare gene mutations linked to dwarfism. Picture: Dr. Emery Smith

She could hold some clues to help people with bone growth problems, or people who have bad breaks.

He started looking into her case in 2012 when a friend said he might have found an alien.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "She was so badly malformed as to be unable to feed. In her condition, she would have ended up in the neonatal ICU, but given where the specimen was found, such things were simply not available."

"While this started as a story about aliens, and went international, it's really a story of a human tragedy.

"A woman had a malformed baby, it was preserved in a manner and then 'hocked' or sold as a strange artefact. It turns out to be human, with a fascinating genetic story from which we might learn something important to help others. May she rest in peace."

But despite the tests giving answers to several of the questions that swirled around Ata, her unusual skull still remains a mystery.

It has been suggested in the past it may have been caused by a condition known as oxcephaly - which causes a premature closure of the sutures that separate different bones in the cranium.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished here with permission.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  aliens dna test editors picks mummy ufo

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

SHOW TIME: Sticky Fingers always promises an entertaining show. Photo contributed.

The band has been in an 'indefinite hiatus' since February 2017

Local Partners