DJs bring good Vibes to Grafton

AS KILTER belted out the line "I'm hearing you" from his 2017 smash hit, there was no doubt the 1000-plus fans in front of the main stage were definitely hearing him as he headlined the first Violet Vibes all-ages music festival in Grafton.

Organisers said more than 1200 festival-goers streamed through the gates of the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday for the electronic music extravaganza.

Tom Elliot and Alex Killorn from Byron Bay escaped the heat in the grandstand. Jenna Thompson

A few homegrown acts kicked off the proceedings, including Kealy Day, Salt and Steel, Sex Wax DJs and Nocturnal Tapes before the big names came out to play in Kinder, Luke Million and Melbourne closer Benson.

Festival promoter Sam Phillips from Coffs Harbour said it was an afternoon that exceeded all expectations.

RIGHT VIBES: Revellers move toward the stage as the Violet Vibes music festival gets into full swing at Grafton Racecourse. Jenna Thompson

I had only aimed for about 1000 people at the event - to exceed that by an extra 200 is great," he said.

"We had a two-stage set-up running all day and they were both full at all times, which was exactly what we were after.

"We closed down the second stage late in the night, so we could have all people finishing the night off right at the same stage."

Renee Rovere and Grace Homan from Coffs Harbour enjoy the Vibes at Grafton Racecourse. Jenna Thompson

It was nothing but good vibes and solid beats with only one minor incident putting a dampener on the proceedings.

"We had to evict one girl from the event, and she tried to break her way back in about three or four times," Phillips said. "She carried on a bit out the front of the venue, which was a shame, but we were happy that was the only real incident."

While he was left with the hard task of clean-up in the blazing heat on Sunday, Phillips said he already had plans to bring the event back next year in an even bigger and better fashion.

"We had a discussion with the Clarence River Jockey Club and they were really happy with how everything went," Phillips said. "You can see there is definitely a market for an event like this in Grafton. It is the perfect spot for it.

"We're keen to go bigger and better next year."