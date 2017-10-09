Model and DJ’s glam Byron Bay wedding

Gold Coasters Brooke Evers and Matt Stafford were married at Byron Bay on Saturday, October 7. Photo: Jenna Aguis PhotographySource:Supplied

MODEL turned international DJ Brooke Evers didn't want a traditional wedding.

So, it came as no surprise when she took to the turntables in her wedding dress at the reception.

The Gold Coaster married her long-term beau Matt Stafford, one half of DJ duo The Stafford Brothers, in front of 250 guests at Byron Bay on Saturday.

The unique guest list featured The Bachelor's Zilda Williams, Playboy Playmate Gemma Lee Farrell, sporting celebrities Ryan Lochte and Dustin Martin and entertainers Timmy Trumpet and Anthony Ikin.



"After 12 years I'm finally a Stafford," Evers told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It was the perfect day.

"I couldn't be happier."

The blonde beauty wore a strapless fishtail "Cinderella" dress created by Cappellazzo Couture.



Friends flew in from around the world to watch the couple tie the knot in a lavish affair at the Elements of Byron Resort & Spa.

Evers and Stafford opted not to write their own vows, choosing instead to use the words of British Royalty, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The newly weds whisked guests away to a private estate west of Byron Bay for the reception and they partied till the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Evers said their Doughnut Time and Chester Street Cake Shop combo cake was a big hit and energy boost for guests.