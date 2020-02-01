Djokovic urged to match Zverev's $4.1m pledge

Novak Djokovic has won more than $140 million in his career.

THE leader of Australia's bushfire recovery has called on Novak Djokovic to match Alexander Zverev's commitment to donate his prize money to help victims of the devastating blazes that have ripped through the country - if he wins the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has won more than $140 million across his glittering career, will take on Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final in search of an eighth title at Melbourne Park.

The head of the National Bushfire Recovery Agency, Andrew Colvin, has urged the Australian Open finalists to both do their part to help the bushfire recovery effort.

"If Novak Djokovic wants to match (Zverev), I would absolutely love that… let's see them both match and put some money towards the community here in Australia that I think, quite frankly, has supported our international tennis stars so well," he said.

Mr Colvin also praised the efforts of Aussie Nick Kyrgios, who pledged to donate $200 for every ace hit over the summer.

"Nick is a Canberra boy. The whole Canberra community is behind him, as is all of Australia," he said.

"We loved watching every ace, knowing some if it is going to find its way to our communities in need.

"Good on him. We would all love to have seen him get through the final of course.

"He gave it his best and we're proud of the effort that he's made."

Dominic Thiem toppled Alexander Zverev to join Novak Djokovic in tomorrow's men's final, but first it's Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza in a battle to claim the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the first time.

The match gets under way on Rod Laver Arena from 6.30 (AEST) tonight.