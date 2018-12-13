Diving in deeper at Renew Fest

APPLICATIONS are now open to join the speakers list for Australia's festival of ecological, economic and social renewal.

Renewfest 2019 will once again include an impressive roster of national and international speakers with a focus this year on the themes of grief, praise, eldership and belonging.

Renew Fest turns four this year, and director Ella Rose Goninan is proud of the way the festival has come to hold the heart of the sustainability mission.

"The drive to live sustainably and save our species challenges us at a technical level, but challenges us at a deeply personal and spiritual level as well,” Ms Goninan said.

"It holds a mirror up to our culture and place in the world. This has always been part of our programming through the Humanity Renewal stream, but we're excited to take it even deeper this year,”

"Internationally acclaimed Canadian grief-walker and author of Come of Age: The case for Elderhood in a time of trouble, Stephen Jenkinson will be our patron this year, and we really look forward to welcoming him to Australia.

"We are in a climate emergency. So much life on our planet is dying. Our species may be dying. How do we find the strength and the courage to meet and respond to all this with an open heart?

"We are honoured to host a collective response of deep listening, collaboration and action at Renew Fest 2019.”

Renew Fest 2019 is on May 10-12 at the Mullumbimby Showgrounds. Applications for presenters and stalls can be made at: www.renewfest.org.au.