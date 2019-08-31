Menu
Login
Australian Cadbury Dairy Milk bars now all carry the Cocoa Life symbol.
Australian Cadbury Dairy Milk bars now all carry the Cocoa Life symbol.
Food & Entertainment

'Diversity' chocolate bar causes outrage

by Phoebe Loomes
30th Aug 2019 9:07 AM

Cadbury has been criticised online for releasing a commemorative chocolate bar celebrating diversity.

The limited-edition "Unity" bar, which comes with four different flavours of chocolate, comes in a packaging showing a range of skin tones.


The limited release chocolate was announced to coincide with India's Independence Day on August 15, honouring the country's emancipation from the British Empire in 1947, according to reporting by Ad Age.

The Cadbury block, which is advertised as being "the first bar with dark, blended, milk and white, united in one bar" was received warmly by some, who called the move "Meaningful marketing".

But others criticised the company, calling saying the company should "stay out of politics".

One Twitter user called it "virtue signalling" by the company, and vowed never to buy from the company again.

The release was praised by industry leaders, and the bar was feature don the cover of the Economic Times.

But others felt the move was confusing, and criticised the company and the bar

cadbury chocolate diversity twitter

Top Stories

    Red Devils' 18's vying for a place in the finals

    Red Devils' 18's vying for a place in the finals

    News BYRON beat higher placed Marist Brothers in the Minor Semi-final at Casino on Saturday.

    New community heart beats at centre

    New community heart beats at centre

    News NEW manager continues "great work” supporting the Byron community

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    News BOARDRIDERS' grommet gets experience at Indigenous invitational.

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    News HARRY Potter fun comes to Coorabell Public School this Sunday.