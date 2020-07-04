Menu
A man in his 20s was attacked just after 2pm while diving off Indian Head on the remote northeast side of the island.
Environment

Diver dies in Fraser Island shark attack

Carlie Walker
by and Greg Stolz and Carlie Walker
4th Jul 2000 6:32 PM
A SCUBA diver has died after he was seriously mauled by a shark off Fraser Island.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter winched a doctor and paramedic onto rocks to try to save the man but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was being flown to Hervey Bay.

