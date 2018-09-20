This is the worst man in Australia

Disturbing footage shows man laughing as he deliberately runs over emus

WARNING: Confronting footage

SICKENING footage has appeared online showing a man laughing while deliberately running over multiple emus in a 4WD.

The footage starts with an man filming himself on a mobile phone driving at nearly 120km/h along a dirt road.

"F**king emus," he is heard yelling from behind the camera.

He continues to speed along the road and eventually catches up with a group of emus desperately trying to get out of the way on the vehicle.

The man can be heard laughing maniacally as he runs them over one by one with his 4WD

"One, two, three," he says.

"This is f**king great. I've got that one too … and that one."

He counts along as he hits each bird. Picture: Fabio Galletti/Facebook

He mows down over a dozen emus in the short video. Picture: Fabio Galletti/Facebook

The video only goes for about 40 seconds but in that time he appears to hit 13 or 14 birds.

At the end of the video the man turns the camera to face him and films himself laughing uncontrollably and screaming "Yes!" at the camera.

The horrific video was uploaded to Facebook and appears to have been filmed in the Australian outback, though it is unclear exactly where it took place.

The footage was shared by Fabio Galletti, who called for people to help identify the man.

"Mother f**ker. I hope karma will hit you hard," Mr Galletti wrote in the caption of the video.

"Please SHARE SHARE SHARE … before they delete the video so they can find them!"

The video has drawn outrage from social media users and has been shared over 950 times in the hope that someone will be able to identify the man.

The man can be seen laughing as he mows down the terrified animals. Picture: Fabio Galletti/Facebook

"Scum of the earth!!! Lets share so maybe they can find it," one person wrote.

"Does any one know when this was done and how to identify this disgusting human," another person said.

One added: "What an absolute piece of s**t."

In a statement sent to news.com.au, a spokeswoman for the RSPCA condemned the man's "barbaric behaviour".

"The RSPCA, like many members of the community, has today been shocked and horrified by footage released on social media, showing a man who appears to be deliberately running down a mob of emus in his car," she said.

"Such sickening cruelty clearly has no place in our society.

"The RSPCA unequivocally condemns this type of barbaric behaviour, as it clearly shows a disregard for the lives of these vulnerable native animals, and raises grave concerns over this individual's capacity for such behaviour"

RSPCA staff are examining the footage to try and determine where it was filmed.

The RSPCA has called on the public for anyone with knowledge of the source of the video to contact the RSPCA or police.

A similar video emerged online earlier this year, showing a driver, thought to be in Western Australia, appearing to deliberately chase and run over five emus.

Dashcam footage shows a vehicle in the outback pursuing the flightless birds as they run for their lives. The car swerves to stay on track with the emus and then, one-by-one, mows them down.

Just like this recent video there is no information to identify when the incident happened or where it took place.