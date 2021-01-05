Menu
Thousands of tourists enjoyed the sunny weather at Byron Bay on December 31, 2020, and although Main Beach was closed, other beaches like The Wreck and parks were very popular.
Woman criticised by readers for COVID breaches

Liana Boss
5th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A SYDNEY woman holidaying in Byron Bay has been fined a total of $2000 for repeatedly flouting requirements to self isolate.

Police said they attended the resort on December 31, January 1 and on Sunday to check on compliance, as the woman is a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

<< Serial COVID breacher found in Byron Bay resort pool >>

All three times, she was failing to self isolate and on the third visit, the woman was in the resort's pool.

Readers have not taken kindly to the Cronulla woman's behaviour.

One reader said the woman "does not care for anyone but herself".

"Hopefully, she does not spread anything in the Northern Rivers but if she does she could be liable for lots of trouble," they said.

Another wrote: "The residents of the North Coast are prisoners in their own home because of selfish people like her."

Jes Wallis said it was "disgraceful behaviour" and argued an "on the spot fine and jail time" should be in order for more than two breaches.

Marolyn Blake said: "fines do not deter".

"Throw her in jail see how she likes that," Ms Blake said.

Kirsten Chambers said there should have been a zero-tolerance approach from the first breach.

"After the first time she breached the rules she should have been forced into hotel quarantine," she said.

Melanie Hughes said the woman was "selfish" and "disrespectful".

