‘Disrespectful pig’: Bach star slammed

WE may be about to witness the most explosive Bachelor season in the history of the Australian series if the explosive new trailer is anything to go by.

Matt Agnew is set to boot one contestant from the mansion after she calls him a "dog f**ker" and "disrespectful pig".

In the nearly three-minute trailer, the astrophysicist is described as a "down to earth Bachelor" and "hopeless romantic", while the women are initially just heard commenting on how "smart" he is.

But things clearly take a turn, with one female telling Matt a fellow contestant has been saying vile things about him behind his back.

"She said that you were a dog f**ker and a disrespectful pig," she tells the Bachelor, who is later heard saying to producers: "I have to grab her and see if we can sort this out."

Matt and his cameraman go to find the woman who made the comments.

The blonde woman who appears to be behind the graphic remarks tells the camera: "I don't want to change for anyone at this stage."

She appears to stand behind her remarks.

Matt and a cameraman single her out in the garden of the mansion, and she greets him with: "Oh f**k hello."

Although it seems as though she's then eliminated from the show, the other contestants don't seem too broken up about it.

"Bye bitch! That bitch is gone," a brunette tells producers.

Also in the preview, one woman tells another "everyone talks about you behind your back" and another says cryptically: "If I accidentally punch him in the face … it's an accident."

All the drama appears to really get under Matt's skin, as he complains to producers "it's all starting to sound like bulls**t to me" before telling a brunette: "I think it's for the best that you leave the mansion."

Later, Matt makes his irritation clear to everyone else, saying: "For me, tonight has been a tremendous waste of time and I'm p***ed off."

Still, despite all the drama, it's clear the Bachelor hits it off with quite a few girls:

The trailer finishes with Matt dropping an "I love you" to an unidentified woman - which should provide relief to any fans worried they were about to get Honey Badgered again.

The Bachelor will premiere next Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten.

