‘Disrespectful’ Broncos coach sparks feud

SYDNEY Roosters star Cooper Cronk has weighed in to defend his teammate Luke Keary after Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold took a shot at the five-eighth.

Seibold fronted the media on Thursday and defended his five-eighth Darius Boyd after continued criticism, which sparked up after a one-run game against the North Queensland Cowboys.

In a bizarre decision, Seibold decided to compare Boyd to incumbent Australian no. 6 and defending Clive Churchill Medallist Keary.

"Darius for whatever reason seems to be an easy target," Seibold said.

"I had a look through the competition last weekend, there is an Australian No. 6 (Keary) playing for a team in Sydney who only made four metres last week and missed five tackles and not one thing was said in the media about that.

"His team won and our team won but for whatever reason, because Darius only had one run, he's been crucified all week for it. His job is to organise our team, he's not a Milford who's going to attack the line too often."

Michael Ennis doesn’t think Anthony Seibold will be happy with that one.

Keary fired back at Seibold after he was drawn into a feud without even stepping onto the field against the Broncos.

"Thanks for reviewing my game," Keary said in reply.

"I don't really care to be honest. It's a little bit odd. I don't know him, I've never spoke to him.

"I don't care what he says. I don't care what he thinks."

Cronk also defended his teammate, asking Fox Sports' Thursday Night League panel "do we play the Broncos again?"

The comments clearly sparked some feeling in the Roosters' camp.

Cronk had worked with Seibold previously when they were both at the Storm but hit back hard.

"Not really sure what he's doing there," Cronk said. "Obviously he's protecting his player and he was quick to cotton on to Darius being the manager of the team and Milford takes the line on, but Luke's the complete opposite.

"If we want to get petty about these things, we could basically compare over the last six weeks in a thousand different stats where Luke, the Australian five-eighth would be miles in front. I just think it's a little disrespectful of Luke and he's a little bit of an angry ant today Luke."

Luke Keary is doing just fine.

In terms of stats, the Fox Sports Lab broke down the pair's records over the past six games. Boyd has averaged 3.8 runs per game for 43m, while Keary averages 2.7 runs for 30 metres.

Outside of that, Keary dominates in try assists (10 to 2), secondary try assists (7 to 1), linebreak assists (11 to 1), kick metres per game (227m to 14m) and forced dropouts (4 to 1).

Michael Ennis said the comments were "interesting", especially Seibold's comments about Boyd being an organiser when the experienced campaigner should be taking the line on.

"I thought to bring Luke Keary into it, when Anthony Seibold looks back at the end of the year and assesses the season, I think he will he will be disappointed with how he's handled the pressure," Ennis said.

"I really think in a number of the press conferences throughout the season and throughout the off-season, boy he'd be disappointed with himself and how he's let the pressure get to him.

"To bring Luke Keary into it, who's a terrific little player and had nothing to do with the situation, was just distasteful, it was unnecessary."