Police at the scene of the crash on Heathcote Road Picture: Steve Tyson
News

Disqualified driver charged after fatal motorcycle crash

by Jessica McSweeney
20th Sep 2020 6:36 PM
A disqualified driver has been charged after a young woman was killed after a car crashed into the back of her motorcycle while she was waiting at a red light in Sydney's southwest last night.

At about 11.35pm on Saturday police and ambulance were called to the Heathcote Rd overpass in Moorebank after reports a car had hit a motorcycle.

Police allege the Honda hit the scooter while it was stopped at a red light. Picture: Steve Tyson
A helmet and front bumper on the road after the collision Picture: Steve Tyson
A helmet and front bumper on the road after the collision Picture: Steve Tyson

Police are told the 27-year-old female rider was stopped at a red light when a Honda HRV allegedly failed to slow down and crashed into the back of her bike.

Paramedics treated the motorcycle rider for critical head injuries before she was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

She died in hospital on Sunday morning.

The Honda driver, a 32-year-old man from Doonside, was also taken to hospital for back injuries and mandatory testing.

The disqualified driver was this morning charged with reckless driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, not stopping at red light and driving whilst disqualified.

He was refused bail and will face Liverpool Local Court tomorrow.

