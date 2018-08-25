8 bodies in 24 hours at paradise

There has been a grisly find in Cancun.

EIGHT bodies - two of which were dismembered and shoved in plastic bags - have been discovered on the streets of the Mexican resort city Cancun, prosecutors said

Authorities made two of the eight grisly discoveries at midnight Monday in the trunk of a taxi, Rivera Maya News reported.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the vehicle's trunk parked outside the Chedraui de la Multiplaza shopping centre, according to the report. The taxi driver fled the car before police arrived.

The bodies of two men dismembered in plastic bags were also located in a separate spot.

On Tuesday, authorities found one man bound and shot to death. Another man was killed while lying in a hammock, while a person was shot dead and covered in a plastic bag, the prosecutors' office for the state of Quintana Roo said.

Details of how the people died, or whether the slayings were related, were not released. None of the deaths occurred in Cancun's beachside hotel zone.

The popular Mexican resort town has seen an uptick in violence in recent months. In April, 14 murders were reported in 36 hours.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory earlier this month, telling travellers to "exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime".

"Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread," the department wrote.

