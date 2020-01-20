‘Dishevelled’ drink-driver in high range veered off road

He will face Byron Bay Local Court next month.

A MAN will face court next month after allegedly driving while so drunk he was "dishevelled" and veered off the road.

Police will allege the 56-year-old was driving his silver Hyundai Accent south on Broken Head Rd about 8.40pm on Friday after drinking an unknown amount of alcohol.

"At some point, the vehicle has commenced to head in the opposite direction and has ended up running off the roadway and ended up coming to a stop in a ditch against some trees," police said in a statement.

"Police attended the scene and located the male still seated in the driver's seat.

"The driver was uninjured however was dishevelled and smelt strongly of intoxicating liquor."

A roadside breath test returned a positive reading and the man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

This returned a reading of 0.288 shortly before 10pm.

The man was charged with high range drink-driving and his licence was immediately suspended.

He's due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, February 10.